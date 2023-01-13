 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea offer €30m to PSV for ‘absolute top talent’ Noni Madueke — reports

By David Pasztor
Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider.

According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.

Of course, Madueke is an “absolute top talent” and all that, at least when he’s not injured. Not only a young talent but an injury prone player? No wonder we’re interested!

The 20-year-old former Spurs prospect and England U21 international moved to PSV in 2018 in search of better development pathways, and has made great use of them to establish his credentials at Eredivisie level. He’s now apparently ready to test himself and his dribbling skills at the next level.

