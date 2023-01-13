Graham Potter rules out Christian Pulisic leaving Chelsea in January

Christian Pulisic is into the final 18 months of his Chelsea contract, and the constant background noise about him potentially leaving the club is about to get louder. Dubious links to Juventus have already (re-)appeared, for example.

But manager Graham Potter has ruled out that possibility, especially with Pulisic currently nursing a knee injury that’s set to keep him out until February at least.

“No chance, no, he will be out past that (the end of the window) and there was never any consideration about him leaving anyway. “He is a couple of months out. He is disappointed but he is optimistic about coming back quicker than two months. He is in that phase where he is keeping his fingers crossed and hoping his rehab goes well.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

While a player being injured isn’t exactly an ironclad guarantee that they don’t become subject to a transfer — how many players have we signed over the years who were injured? — it does make a potential move trickier than usual.

So Pulisic, whose involvement had grown steadily before this injury (6 starts in 9) is likely staying, for now. But we’ll surely get to revisit this situation in the summer.