Chelsea’s leadership continue to operate under the impression that the best way out of our current predicament is more cowbell transfers. We have a fever and the only prescription is more transfers!

Hit it!

According to OG Fabrizio, a.k.a. Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have “submitted a tempting offer” to Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, who, as a result, has “had a change of mind in the last 24 hours” and is now in “advanced talks” with us. Thuram had previously decided to stay at Gladbach until the summer, but may be “weighing up” the option to leave now instead — presumably for a cut-rate transfer fee since his contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.

Thuram, 25 was part of the France squad at the World Cup and is having a career-best year in the Bundesliga, having already matched his career-high with 10 league goals. Not exactly Haaland numbers but hey, we’re not exactly a Haaland-league team right now. “Other London clubs” may have similar plans, too, which might be a problem since we’re below most of them at the moment as well.