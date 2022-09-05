Chelsea look set to continue adding quality to the squad when possible, and that extends to investing in the best young talent around the globe. We are already expected to make another move for Arsen Zakharyan, and according to the Evening Standard, more signings can be anticipated.

The report notes that we are prepping an offer for Fulham’s 17-year-old prodigy, Luke Harris. He scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for their development team last season, and has followed that with a hat-trick against Chelsea in his only under-21 appearance so far this season. He has been on the bench for Fulham in three of their five Premier League games, and has already made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town last month.

Chelsea also continue to maintain interest in Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards. Their director of football already confirmed our interest, but we will have to battle Crystal Palace for his signature, with the Eagles seeing a £4+4m bid rejected on deadline day.

Meanwhile, our academy jewel, Charlie Webster has reportedly agreed a new contract with the club. Webster, regarded as one of the most talented youngsters to come out of Cobham in recent years, was the subject of much speculation considering that his current contract runs through 2023, with Borussia Dortmund apparently keeping an eye on the situation.

But his renewal, along with the confirmed contract extensions for Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons, means that we will be keeping hold of our best academy talent this time around.