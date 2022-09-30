The narrative consensus is that, somehow someway, Romelu Lukaku will continue his loan stint with Inter Milan next season as well (at least), or maybe move to another club if that doesn’t happen. But there still remains a tiny sliver of possibility that he could return to Chelsea. (Ed.note: and not just because calling any decision “final” when it comes to Lukaku is a risky proposition.)

According to ESPN, Graham Potter has not shut the door on that said possibility, and is expected to hold talks with the Belgium international at the end of the season. Lukaku fell out with the previous manager, Thomas Tuchel, but Potter is willing to give him a fresh start and is willing to discuss the situation with him should he have any interest in doing so.

Chelsea have been said to be open to another loan for Lukaku, whose contract runs through 2026, and Inter are pushing hard to renew it already. But we also know that Lukaku’s value will continue to depreciate given that he turns 30 next May, and apparently we would prefer a more permanent solution (i.e. transfer). But the Nerazzurri are unlikely to be in a financial position where they could afford him.

Of course, in addition to Lukaku’s latest whims, this all would also depend on our own pursuits, most notably for Christopher Nkunku.