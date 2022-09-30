 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer agreement in principle in place between Chelsea and Christopher Nkunku for next summer — reports

It will be happening?

By David Pasztor
Atalanta v RB Leipzig: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Christopher Nkunku’s (now not so) secret Chelsea medical has been more or less confirmed by follow-up reporting today, with the likes of the Telegraph and RMC Sport both chiming in affirmatively — though the latter disagrees on the exact details.

The latter does however go a step further, claiming that an “agreement in principle” is in fact in place between the player and Chelsea for a transfer next summer — i.e. if we pay his €60m buyout clause (assuming that clause is real), he will be joining us (ahead of, say, Liverpool).

The Telegraph’s report is a bit more cautious, but does say that the move is “lined up”.

Hurray!

It should be noted that support for this rumor is not universal, with L’Equipe for example debunking the secret medical story entirely — Nkunku was apparently having a check-up for insurance. And obviously anything agreed only “in principle” can be easily undone, and not just in principle.

Still, if Chelsea can sign Nkunku for €60m, that might be the Boehly regime’s best bit of business yet! (Provided Nkunku doesn’t turn into a one-season wonder...)

