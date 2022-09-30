Christopher Nkunku’s (now not so) secret Chelsea medical has been more or less confirmed by follow-up reporting today, with the likes of the Telegraph and RMC Sport both chiming in affirmatively — though the latter disagrees on the exact details.

The latter does however go a step further, claiming that an “agreement in principle” is in fact in place between the player and Chelsea for a transfer next summer — i.e. if we pay his €60m buyout clause (assuming that clause is real), he will be joining us (ahead of, say, Liverpool).

Accord de principe entre Christopher Nkunku et Chelsea pour un transfert l'été prochain. L'attaquant a bien passé sa visite médicale mais pas à Francfort comme indiqué par la presse allemande. Chelsea est prêt à lever la clause d'achat de 60M€. Liverpool est là aussi. pic.twitter.com/qvRwNruy7Z — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) September 30, 2022

The Telegraph’s report is a bit more cautious, but does say that the move is “lined up”.

Hurray!

Worth noting that this does not offer a guarantee Chelsea will sign him next summer but it does currently make them favourites and gives them an advantage #cfc https://t.co/bPXRONzDpo — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 30, 2022

It should be noted that support for this rumor is not universal, with L’Equipe for example debunking the secret medical story entirely — Nkunku was apparently having a check-up for insurance. And obviously anything agreed only “in principle” can be easily undone, and not just in principle.

Still, if Chelsea can sign Nkunku for €60m, that might be the Boehly regime’s best bit of business yet! (Provided Nkunku doesn’t turn into a one-season wonder...)