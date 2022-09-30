After a breakout season last year, Christopher Nkunku has been the subject of rumors aplenty, but the latest bit of speculation is quite special indeed.

The RB Leipzig forward, who scored a whopping 35 goals in 52 appearances last season, and already has 6 goals in 11 games this season, has been linked with Chelsea already as well — of course — with some even putting him at the top of our wish list for next summer, alongside AC Milan Rafael Leão.

With (unsubstantiated) claims of a €60m release clause, Nkunku could very well be the more attainable of the two. In fact, according to Bild (via Fussball News), we’ve already conducted a medical check with the 24-year-old last month, doing so in secret in Frankfurt.

Well, not so secret anymore!

The report likens this Dr Evil-ish scheme to the transfer of Naby Keïta from Leipzig to Liverpool, agreed almost a year in advance. While Nkunku’s situation isn’t said to be that final, the report expects him to be wearing a Chelsea shirt next season (no wonder Timo Werner went back to them for so cheap!) — if all goes well.

That’s certainly a loaded if...