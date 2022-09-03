It has been only one day since the summer transfer window closed, but as they say, the calciomercato never sleeps, and the new batch of rumors have already started flowing in.

According to The Athletic and De Telegraaf, Chelsea’s interest in Edson Álvarez was not based on a “passing whim” — (ed.note: that’s why we saved it for the final 24 hours, right? Right?! DUH!) — and we plan on going after the 24-year-old again once the winter transfer window opens. Chelsea’s (very) late €50m bid came just hours before the closure of the transfer window in the Eredivisie, leaving Ajax with absolutely no time to find a replacement.

Álvarez had expressed his intention to depart, even refusing to come to training for a day, but the team had already lost multiple first-team players in Antony, Lisandro Martínez, Sébastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, among others, and losing any more would have completely destabilized the squad.

PODCAST: #Ajax staat open voor wintertransfer #Alvarez naar #Chelsea.

Ajax open to winter transfer Alvarez to Chelsea. https://t.co/zjaajLOYh2 — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 2, 2022

Ajax are expected to be a lot less resilient in January, provided we make our offer in a timely fashion this time around: giving them ample time to find a replacement. Chelsea and Ajax are expected to hold talks over this possibility in the coming days.

Unlike in the case of Ibrahim Sangaré, Thomas Tuchel has seemingly approved Álvarez’s signing, with the ages and contract situations of both Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté coming into the picture, as well as the recent performances and injuries of our midfield players. (Ed.note: thanks for your services, Denis Zakaria.)