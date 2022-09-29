We might never know how close we were to seeing Anthony Gordon join Chelsea from Everton last month, but it sounds like we were definitely not too far off. The fact that the transfer didn’t materialize probably had more to do with timing — a bit too late in an already unfocused window — and less to do with any fees or wants.

That said, the 21-year-old local hero isn’t sulking in the corner. He’s focused on the here and now, on helping Everton to a better season than last year. He has two goals already this season, half as m

“That’s part and parcel of football. When you’re doing well, there’s always going to be that speculation. But because the place (Everton) is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case.”

Well, mostly focused that is...

“That’s football nowadays – it’s absolutely crazy. Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down. The money in football, that’s just how it is nowadays. You’re also paying for potential all the time these days. That’s just how football goes. “I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. I think the minute you do that [thinking you are a £60m player], there’s only one way you’re going to go. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future.” -Anthony Gordon; source: Metro

So far so good for the young attacker, with two goals in his first seven appearances this season (he had just four, in all competitions, all of last season). He’s also popped up on the scoresheet while on international duty with England U21, setting up a goal for our own Conor Gallagher this week.

Maybe we’ll see that combination in Blue at some point in the near future as well?