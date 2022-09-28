Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest

Rafael Leão

According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.

Should the Rossoneri still be unable to reach an agreement with the player, they will look to sell next summer, with Chelsea and Manchester City the frontrunners in the race, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News).

Sander Berge

According to the Sheffield Star, Chelsea made a loan enquiry for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge on deadline day, but the Blades weren’t interested in letting him leave on a temporary deal.

We then went on sign Denis Zakaria, but could nevertheless revive our interest in the Norway international in the near future as Jeunes Footeux note. Berge has a £35m release clause in his contract, and the likes of Liverpool. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Berge however is in no hurry to leave Sheffield United, and wants to see if he his side can earn promotion back to the Premier League. Sheffield are currently on top of the Championship table, with Berge contributing 3 goals and 3 assists in 11 league appearances.

Trevoh Chalobah

Inter Milan could revive their interest in Trevoh Chalobah, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the two teams remaining in contact since the summer transfer window closed — though the focus has been on Romelu Lukaku’s loan renewal, and possibly on our rumored interest in Denzel Dumfries.

The report claims that Chalobah’s prospects of establishing himself as a starter at Chelsea look slim after the arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, while he’s also said to be motivated by seeing fellow Academy graduate Fikayo Tomori’s impact at AC Milan. For their part, Inter’s position is said to depend greatly on the future of Milan Škriniar, and whether they can agree a new contract with him or would be forced into a sale.