 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea playing catch up already in the ‘Battle for Bellingham’ — reports

Getting heated now

By Rohaan1997
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp.

Both Real and Liverpool have been working on a potential deal for months, but that has seemingly not deterred our aspirations, with Todd Boehly himself making enquiries and building key relationships, which does seem to be his forte. Borussia Dortmund are said to be willing to cash in next summer, but the price could reach exorbitant values such as £130m.

Marca report that Bellingham is Real Madrid’s marquee target for 2023. They are hoping that Bellingham doesn’t sign a new contract with Dortmund beyond 2025, but there is no agreement yet between the La Liga side and the England international, as Ben Jacobs notes.

Chelsea’s need for signing a midfielder has become more apparent in the last few weeks, with N’Golo Kanté not accepting our terms for a contract extension just yet, and club still just debating whether to offer Jorginho a new deal as well.

Along with Bellingham, Declan Rice is still on our radar, and while West Ham have always maintained a strong no stance, we could seriously test their resolve next summer.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History