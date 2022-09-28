Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp.

Both Real and Liverpool have been working on a potential deal for months, but that has seemingly not deterred our aspirations, with Todd Boehly himself making enquiries and building key relationships, which does seem to be his forte. Borussia Dortmund are said to be willing to cash in next summer, but the price could reach exorbitant values such as £130m.

Chelsea are trying to jump up the Bellingham queue - Boehly trying to muscle in on Madrid and Liverpool. Interest also remains in Rice #cfc https://t.co/TUIQZMaSHH — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 28, 2022

Marca report that Bellingham is Real Madrid’s marquee target for 2023. They are hoping that Bellingham doesn’t sign a new contract with Dortmund beyond 2025, but there is no agreement yet between the La Liga side and the England international, as Ben Jacobs notes.

Chelsea’s need for signing a midfielder has become more apparent in the last few weeks, with N’Golo Kanté not accepting our terms for a contract extension just yet, and club still just debating whether to offer Jorginho a new deal as well.

Along with Bellingham, Declan Rice is still on our radar, and while West Ham have always maintained a strong no stance, we could seriously test their resolve next summer.