Chelsea rumors: Denzel Dumfries, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham latest

Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea were credited with some interest in Denzel Dumfries during the summer, but ultimately refrained from making a bid. The situation could change by next summer however, with César Azpilicueta, in the twilight of his career, being our only natural deputy for Reece James.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), we’re willing to spend up to €50m on Dumfries, and apparently want him so badly that we might be willing to do a deal in January, even — but still leave the 26-year-old on loan at Inter Milan to finish out the season. (Ed.note: makes complete sense, right?) The report cites previous deals between the two clubs (Romelu Lukaku, Cesare Casadei) as evidence that we might do something silly like that.

Dumfries meanwhile has attempted to distance himself from the rumors ... for now.

“The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus now is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season.” -Denzel Dumfries; source: De Telegraaf via SI

Christian Pulisic

Juventus were sporadically linked with Christian Pulisic over the summer, but could make a more concrete approach next summer when the USMNT international will only have one year left on his contract.

As per CalcioMercato’s Daniele Longo, exploratory contacts have been made already between the Bianconeri and Pulisic’s representatives, with the 24-year-old happy to leave Chelsea and join Juventus in search of a new challenge.

Despite Pulisic being on the periphery of our starting lineups, we have no interest in letting him depart on the cheap, and will ask for at least €35m from any interested party.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham may be living his best life under José Mourinho at AS Roma, but he wants something more as far as his long-term future is concerned. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Tammy’s ultimate goal “is to attract attention [to] return to the Premier League as soon as possible”.

If and when he does decide to leave, Chelsea will surely be among the frontrunners. Our €80m buy-back will become valid starting next summer.