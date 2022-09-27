Romelu Lukaku has been out of the limelight for a bit, battling a hip flexor injury (or ballerina hips, as the Italians might say poetically — gotta keep doing them stretches, big guy; goddess pose, namaste!) that has limited him to just three appearances this season, but he’s set to return after the international break.

And in a report that should come as no surprise to anyone, that’s the only returning he intends to do anytime soon. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) this weekend, Lukaku “has no plans” and “no intention” and “no any other synonym for ever coming back to Chelsea”.

Inter officially only have a single-season loan agreed, with no future considerations, but Lukaku does tend to get what Lukaku wants. So while the 29-year-old’s future at Inter isn’t set in stone (yet), it’s quite likely that we will agree some sort of renewed arrangement for next season, and maybe beyond as well. Inter have no reason to ever want to push for a permanent transfer back, but maybe we can nickel and dime a fair chunk of loan fees out of them for the next however many (four) years.