One of the first rumors to pop up after the closing of the summer’s transfer window was that Chelsea were eyeing a January deal for Fulham prodigy Luke Harris. If the latest reports are to believed (ed.note: and we’re about to be listening to what the Mirror say, so perhaps they shouldn’t) the wheels may well be in motion.

According to the Mirror, we are already in advanced negotiations with Fulham for the youngster’s transfer.

We are apparently willing to dish out as much as £25m, plus another £5m in add-ons for Harris, who is considered the best in the country at his age-level. The 17-year-old has not yet made his senior club debut, but has been training with them and has also been called up by Wales for their latest international matches.

The £25m+ would be the biggest transfer fee ever for a player of his age, beating out the £22.5m that Borussia Dortmund shelled out for Jude Bellingham in 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea prepared to pay staggering £30million for Fulham teenager Luke Harris after hat-trick display | ✍️ @riccosrant https://t.co/lTuUHxUiXB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 24, 2022

Harris turned 17 in April but only signed his initial professional deal ten days ago, technically tying him to Fulham until 2025, but probably only ensuring that they will receive a high transfer fee.

Boehly’s Chelsea are clearly willing to spend heavily on teenage talent, and Luke Harris could be the next to join the club after the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Cesare Casadei, and Gabriel Slonina.