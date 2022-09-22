Chelsea rumors: Armando Broja, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho latest

Armando Broja

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Pianeta Milan), AC Milan are eyeing a move for Armando Broja to replace Zlatan Ibramovich, who is expected to retire at the end of the season. Milan are said to be willing to make a big investment on a young striker, and Chelsea’s supposed asking price of €35m falls within their range (perhaps they didn’t get the memo of him signing a new long-term contract or being a favorite of Potter’s already).

The Rossoneri could also look to leverage Chelsea’s interest in Rafael Leão, with the Blues apparently willing to make a €100m offer for the Portugal international, perhaps as soon as January.

AC Milan also continue to maintain an interest in Hakim Ziyech, as per Calciomercato. Despite failing to sign him this summer, the Serie A side could return for him next year.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Graham Potter is apparently also a big fan of Callum Hudson-Odoi, and could look to recall him in January, as per Sport BILD (via Sport Witness). The German tabloid notes that Bayer Leverkusen are worried that we will exercise our “early recall” option, with the 21-year-old impressing already in his short time with Die Werkself.

His development is obviously being closely monitored by Chelsea — with Todd Boely ensuring that this move stayed just a simple loan. In fact, it’s said that Potter tried to bring Hudson-Odoi to Brighton during the summer, but the move didn’t happen as we were unwilling to sanction a permanent departure.

All that said, it would probably be best for us to not interrupt his loan, unless we can guarantee him playing time.

Jorginho

Despite a rumor popping up earlier in the week about Jorginho offering his services to Barcelona, Matteo Moretto has now debunked those claims (ed.note: SHOCK), claiming that there has been no contact between the Chelsea Vice-captain and the Blaugrana, with Jorginho prioritizing a contract renewal instead. The Italy international also rejected a chance to go to Juventus during the summer, as per Ben Jacobs.

Jorginho’s future with us could be intertwined with that of N’Golo Kanté’s, with potential midfield arrivals in January also possibly factoring in.