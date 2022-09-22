Joško Gvardiol hints at potential winter transfer window activity

Chelsea’s already dramatic summer transfer window threatened to turn things up to 11 ... to the power of 11 in the final hours, with rumors of a supposed €90m bid for young Joško Gvardiol, the center back prince that was promised.

Obviously, that idea didn’t really make it any further than Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, but once the window shut, the 20-year-old was almost immediately re-linked with the Blues. A January pursuit was proposed by the likes of The Athletic, even as Gvardiol then signed a new 5-year contract with Leipzig through 2027.

Do signatures mean anything these days? Gvardiol’s latest words aren’t exactly making them seem ironclad, that’s for sure.

“I’m happy at Leipzig, I still have a lot to learn and need to work on myself. I have people who deal with it, I didn’t think about a transfer. We’ll see what happens in the winter.” -Joško Gvardiol; source: Metro

We’ll see?? It’s been three weeks, Joško!

RB Leipzig CEO and Red Bull football supremo Oliver Mintzlaff himself didn’t reject Chelsea in the summer to deal with such insolence!

Clearly, the solution is for both to, in the words of the great poet Christina Aguilera, come on over, come on over baby...

Timo, get to work!