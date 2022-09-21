It’s never too early to start rumor-mongering for next summer’s transfer window, especially with international breaks in relatively short supply this season, and the player expected to headline the 2023 Silly Season is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old (19!) surely needs no introduction. Long tracked by practically all the big teams around the world, the former Birmingham City youngster has recently notched his 100th appearance (100!) for Dortmund, who are trying hard to get him to agree to a contract extension but are much more likely to face the familiar dilemma of possibly cashing in (after all, it’s part of their business model, as seen with Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, etc.).

They’ve drawn the battle lines at €150m (150!), and at least five teams are expected to be eyeing a potential siege: Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea — though according to The Athletic’s survey of the situation, Liverpool are currently the favorites.

Chelsea made a play for Bellingham in 2019 and 2020, and given the new ownership’s clear desire and willingness to spend on young talent, will surely try again in 2022.