Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection

The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying.

Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has not been reciprocated. What was seen as just a negotiating tactic has turned out to be a stone wall instead.

“As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea FC was interested in me. When such a big club asks, it not only honors me and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is of course also a circumstance that entails personal considerations. But I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m in the best of hands with FC Red Bull Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me. “We’re in the middle of a very intense phase and have important tasks to do in the Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League - that’s what my focus and concentration are on.” -Christoph Freund; source: RB Salzburg

Salzburg chief Stephan Reiter added that he eventually did have a chat with Freund about all this, so unlike in the House of the Dragon, at the House of the Red Bull, alles in Ordnung.

“Christoph Freund has been doing excellent work for us for many years and only recently extended his contract until 2026. I can hereby confirm that he will remain sporting director of FC Red Bull Salzburg. Of course, he informed me about Chelsea FC’s interest in him and we exchanged ideas on a personal level and in good conversations. “The fact is that he will remain our sporting director! We have not received any inquiries about a possible change.” -Stephan Reiter; source: RB Salzburg

Evidently, we never got to the point of actually submitting an inquiry, despite having played everything out in public.

Next! (Soooo... Paul Mitchell then?)