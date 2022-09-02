Fenerbahçe confirm agreement with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi transfer

Michy Batshuayi looked set to join Nottingham Forest last night, but a supposed delay in the paperwork prevented that operation from being completed successfully, leaving the 28-year-old in a bit of a limbo at Chelsea.

Fortunately, Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe have swooped in and rescued Michy from a lost season at Cobham, reaching an agreement for his transfer with Chelsea very quickly, and confirming the news officially as well. Fener were briefly linked on Deadline Day as well, so this move didn’t come completely out of nowhere, but it still got done quite efficiently indeed — even though the window in Turkey is actually open for a few more days, through September 6.

The move is pending a medical and final signatures, but Michy’s already arrived in Istanbul, so those are surely just formalities. There is no word on what sort of fee we’re talking; Batshuayi had a year left on his contract, but there were also suggestions that Chelsea were willing to cancel his contract and let him walk if needed.

In any case, all’s well that ends well and it looks like Michy’s future is now secure.