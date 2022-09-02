Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal.

This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the deadline yesterday, but Fener were in the game before then as well and can even offer European football (Europa League). The 28-year-old proved his qualities in the Süper Lig with last year’s loan at Fener’s rivals Beşiktaş (14 goals in 33 games) — spicy! — and he should have a key role to play for head coach Jorge Jesus.

Michy may have managed just 77 appearances for Chelsea in his six years, all coming before 2020, but he still scored a fair amount of goals with 25. He was especially prolific in the domestic cup competitions, scoring 14 times in 20 appearances. And of course, he will be forever remembered for scoring the title-winning goal in 2016-17, away to West Bromwich Albion, making football [FUNNING] unbelievable, right, Cesc?

Farewell, Michy, and best of luck!