Official: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea

Billy Gilmour shined the brightest light at Chelsea for a brief second, but we were all a bit more innocent, a bit more naive back then. A global pandemic hit, almost the very next day after those back-to-back games against Merseyside teams in early March 2020.

By the time football came back a few months later, Gilmour had picked up a knee injury. By the time he came back several more months later, things were changing at the club. Frank Lampard would be out, Thomas Tuchel would be in, and Gilmour would be gone (eventually), on loan to Norwich City. That didn’t really work out as well as we had hoped, and now we’re here, at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, and saying goodbye to Billy G, not our son. Anymore.

In the final hours of Deadline Day, the 21-year-old completed his transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion, who are probably getting a very good deal at the reported £9m £7.5+2.5m transfer fee that they’re paying Chelsea in the process. Gilmour signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls. There’s no word at the moment about any sort of buy-back or first-option clauses for us.

Good luck, Billy!