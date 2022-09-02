Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona

Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year.

It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms, eventually negotiating a cash fee of €12m (as confirmed by Barcelona) alongside Marcos Alonso going the other way. Barca at one point were asking for around €30m. (The Alonso deal component will supposedly only be announced officially in the morning.)

Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal in four years from 2018 to 2022, before going to Barcelona on deadline day in the previous transfer window. He maintained that strike-rate with 13 goals in 24 matches since January, which is a good return for the 33-year-old who will be expected to help shore up our attack as well by actually finishing some chances.

“Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Auba! Let’s win some things!