Chelsea are in the process of restructuring the entire front office and football operations side of the business, and the (multi-club) model that we seem to want to emulate, and the one that co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken quite highly of on multiple occasions as of late, is that of the Red Bull football family ... football empire, if you will.

It is no surprise then that RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund appears set to become our new sporting director, and, according to The Athletic, that we even approached RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff over the summer — before it was “mutually” decided to put a stop to those discussions. In addition to his specific role at Leipzig, Mintzlaff is also (again) the current “Head of Global Soccer” for Red Bull, replacing Ralf Rangnick a couple years ago, having already served in that role a few years prior to that, succeeding Gerard Houllier at the time.

It’s unclear if Mintzlaff chose to remain the top dog cow at Red Bull before or after our hiring of Tom Glick as CEO President of Business, but maybe there’s room for a President of Football in the this new organization, too.