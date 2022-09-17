Luís Campos not looking to leave PSG for Chelsea sporting director job

Luís Campos was one of the names recently linked with the Chelsea sporting director job, but the former Monaco director has made it pretty clear that he’s not looking to leave his current job, which he started just a few months ago.

“I have a three-year deal here at PSG, as I wanted, and I’ve joined this club because I’m convinced we can do something extraordinary. I’ve the right energy to fight for PSG and do something great here.” -Luís Campos; source: RMC Sport via Evening Standard

It was thought that since Campos was only in an advisory role at PSG, that he would perhaps be willing to join the Blues and help execute on the new owners’ bold vision. His name was kept in the conversation even as others, like Christoph Freund or Tim Steidten were linked, with Chelsea apparently looking to hire a whole team of people for this department to work with the head coach and his people.

But it sounds like we’ll have to do so without Campos.

