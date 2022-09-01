Official: Leyton Orient sign Jayden Wareham on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea’s Loan Army has grown measurably today, Transfer Deadline Day, and the latest to join the ranks is Jayden Wareham, who has moved to Leyton Orient for the rest of the season.

The League Two outfit, who currently lead the division, confirmed the 19-year-old striker’s arrival in the last hour, not long before tonight’s deadline.

Wareham joined Chelsea just last year, from non-league Woking, featuring regularly in our youth teams and at times training with the first-team as well. Orient assistant coach Paul Terry’s obvious Chelsea connections have also played a role, but Wareham will certainly be expected to earn his minutes.

“There were a couple of other options on the table for myself, but after speaking to the manager, it became clear that I wanted to come here. The gaffer spoke about his plans for the club, but also for myself and he’s got a real vision about what he wants to do this season.” “I’ve come from the non-league route to Chelsea, and I just want to prove myself, and show younger people to not give up. I’m positive, I’m confident, and I’m sure that I will be able to help the side achieve their goals.” -Jayden Wareham; source: Leyton Orient FC

Good luck, Jayden!