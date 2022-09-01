Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has landed in London, ahead of his transfer to Chelsea tonight.

Here’s Sky Sports’ man on the ground with a riveting interview of our new striker who apparently couldn’t just get dropped off directly in front of the hotel entrance (or wherever he was going).

In any case, with Auba surely just minutes away from being announced officially — and presumably Marcos Alonso just as many minutes away from being announced at Barcelona — surely we’re done doing business with them, right?

Well, maybe not, at least not if Memphis Depay has it his way. According to the rumor-mongers, the 28-year-old is hoping to follow Auba to Chelsea in the last couple hours of this window. Having seen proposed moves to Juventus and Manchester United fall through this summer, Memphis apparently would prefer to not stay in Barcelona after all that.

❗️An intermediary that was involved in the Auba operation is also working on Memphis-Chelsea. @gerardromero @carpetasFCB #Transfers — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) September 1, 2022

At the start of the day, it looked like Memphis would have to stay. This may his last chance to do so otherwise...