Nottingham Forest do not sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest practically signed an entire squad this summer — twenty-one (21!) players signed or loaned in — but not one of those players is named Michy Batshuayi.

Despite strong links like in the transfer window and on Deadline Day, the 28-year-old striker’s move did not materialize, and according to multiple reports, the deal is now off.

Michy Batshuayi's move to Nottingham Forest is off. #CFC #NFFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 1, 2022

The whole thing seemed a bit iffy anyway, with conflicting reports about whether it would be a transfer or a loan, further complicated by Batshuayi’s contract at Chelsea expiring next summer as well — not to mention his wages and such.

So what’s next for the Batsman?

While the majority of transfer windows around Europe are now closed, the ones in Turkey, Greece, and his native Belgium are still open. Michy spent last season at Besiktas, scoring 14 goals in 33 Süper Lig matches, so a return to that league certainly would be a possibility, with links to Fenerbahce appearing recently, for example.

Good luck, Michy!

UPDATE: Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal didn’t get done because “documents were not sent in time”. That’s rather vague and kind of meaningless — which documents, from whom, to whom, by whom, etc. — but this is all we know at this point.