Official: Harvey Vale signs new long-term Chelsea contract; joins Hull City on loan

Chelsea have secured the long-term future of one of the most promising players coming out of the Academy at the moment, with Harvey Vale agreeing a new three-year contract (not four, contrary to earlier reports), and then heading out on loan to Hull City for the rest of the season.

Vale won’t turn 19 for another ten days, but he already has five senior appearances to his name with Chelsea. Now, he’ll get to continue his development in the pressure-cooker of Championship football, joining fellow Chelsea Academy hopefuls Xavier Simons and goalkeeper Nathan Baxter at the Tigers.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Harvey Vale on a season-long loan from Chelsea!



Welcome to Hull City, @harvey_vale! @GiacomCM #hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) September 1, 2022

But it’s Vale agreeing a long-term contract that’s perhaps the most important part of this news, securing his future to the club (as much as any future can be secured in football), which isn’t a given for our young players in this day and age anymore. Hopefully, that trust will indeed be rewarded with a proper pathway and first-team chances in the years to come.

Good luck, Harvey; do us proud!