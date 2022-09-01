 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News FEE FI FO FUM FOFANA

Filed under:

Michy Batshuayi ‘set to sign’ with Nottingham Forest — report

Transfer? Loan? Who knows!

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Belgium v Belarus - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In what’s been a rather busy Transfer Deadline Day even by Chelsea standards, Michy Batshuayi appears to have found himself a new club as well.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Michy’s “set to sign” with Nottingham Forest, though that doesn’t exactly make it clear whether that means a transfer or just another loan. Michy has (had?) just one year left on his Chelsea contract, so hopefully it’s not the latter, for everyone’s sakes. (UPDATE: it’s not; just a loan.)

Batshuayi, 28, was briefly linked with a return to the Süperlig in Turkey earlier today, this time with Fenerbahce after spending last season there with Besiktas, but Forest looks like a more intriguing destination and one that’s also more likely to keep him in the conversation for the Belgium squad for the World Cup — provided he plays and he scores of course.

Michy joined Chelsea in 2016, but has played only two and a half seasons for us since, spending more time away on various loans. That said, he’s still the last player to score a league-winning goal for Chelsea.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History