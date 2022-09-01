In what’s been a rather busy Transfer Deadline Day even by Chelsea standards, Michy Batshuayi appears to have found himself a new club as well.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Michy’s “set to sign” with Nottingham Forest, though that doesn’t exactly make it clear whether that means a transfer or just another loan. Michy has (had?) just one year left on his Chelsea contract, so hopefully it’s not the latter, for everyone’s sakes. (UPDATE: it’s not; just a loan.)

Michy Batshuayi's move to Nottingham Forest is expected to be a loan move, although there remains work to be done before the deadline to get things over the line.



Batshuayi, 28, was briefly linked with a return to the Süperlig in Turkey earlier today, this time with Fenerbahce after spending last season there with Besiktas, but Forest looks like a more intriguing destination and one that’s also more likely to keep him in the conversation for the Belgium squad for the World Cup — provided he plays and he scores of course.

Michy joined Chelsea in 2016, but has played only two and a half seasons for us since, spending more time away on various loans. That said, he’s still the last player to score a league-winning goal for Chelsea.