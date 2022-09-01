 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News FEE FI FO FUM FOFANA

Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea

Good luck, Bryan!

By David Pasztor
Forest Green Rovers v Chelsea U21 - Papa John’s Trophy - Round Two - The New Lawn Stadium Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Fiabema had moved on loan to Rosenborg BK in his native Norway back in March, ahead of the start of the 2022 Eliteserien season, but things didn’t quite work out for him there. While he did feature 13 times in all competitions (6 starts), scoring twice, he was recalled earlier this month.

The 19-year-old had one year left on his Chelsea contract, but presumably signed an extension before heading out on this temporary assignment. He joins former Chelsea Academy prospect Myles Peart-Harris (currently on loan from Brentford) at Rovers.

Good luck to them both!

