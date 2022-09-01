Billy Gilmour looks set to leave Chelsea before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, and while that was always the expected outcome, the method of his exit is somewhat surprising.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have reportedly agreed a transfer fee, which will surely indicate that the 21-year-old will be leaving permanently rather than just on loan.

So that’s a bit unfortunate, but probably the best for Gilmour, who had impressed initially under Lampard, but couldn’t really do the same under Tuchel. The loan to Norwich City last season didn’t quite pan out as well as we had all imagined it would either, and this summer, Gilmour never really looked like even getting a chance at a first-team spot.

There’s no word on how big the fee actually may be at this point. Chelsea paid a £500k “development fee” to Rangers when Gilmour joined us from their academy in 2017 as a 16-year-old.

UPDATE: The fee may be just £9m.