Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea

The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.

Unfortunately, Kenedy, now 26, never quite kicked on at the Bridge from there, making just 10 more appearances in the subsequent six years, while also trying his luck on loans all around the world, from Newcastle to Granada, Watford to Getafe, and even back in Brazil, with Flamengo last season.

Spain was where he had his best days though, and that’s also where his adventures take him next, as he joins Real Valladolid on a five-year contract. Reports have been quiet on what sort of transfer fee, if any, may have changed hands in return; Kenedy did have two more years left on his Chelsea contract.

In any case, best of luck, Kenedy!