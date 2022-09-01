Chelsea have proposed to make Edson Álvarez the fourth biggest outgoing transfer in Ajax history, but they are quite reluctant to accept the offer now, without the ability to bring in any sort of replacement. (The Eredivisie transfer window closed last night.)

But the 24-year-old is not giving up that easily, and is pushing to leave the club before the Premier League transfer window closed tonight as well. He’s skipped training today as well.

De Telegraaf in the Netherlands have a blow-by-blow account of this drama in Amsterdam, with Ajax technical directors Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar telling Álvarez that he cannot go, but Álvarez claiming that to be unfair and that he’s going to tell Mom and Dad — i.e. the Ajax advisory board who make the final decisions at the club.

BREAKING: Hamstra en Huntelaar melden #Alvarez in @cruijffarena dat deal naar #Chelsea onbespreekbaar is.

Hamstra and Huntelaar tell Alvarez in Johan Cruijff ArenA that he cannot go to Chelsea and will stay with #Ajaxhttps://t.co/GYjbr0oHRk — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, other reports speak of an agreement being very close or practically even in place, though not quite ready to be celebrated.

This one certainly will go down to the wire, which is usually the case when you leave things for the last second.