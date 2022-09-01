Dynamo Moscow confirm Chelsea’s Arsen Zakharyan deal is off ... for now

Chelsea may have been ready and willing to pay the €15m release clause of Arsen Zakharyan at Dynamo Moscow, but as expected, the deal has run into complications due to the various sanctions against Russian Premier League clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in late February.

As Zakharyan’s agent put it, it’s simply impossible at the moment — certainly not enough time to figure everything out before the deadline tonight.

“Today, it is impossible to close the transfer of Zakharyan in the summer transfer window. This transfer is not frozen until winter, but it is possible. Now we are still working to ensure that Dynamo can get money from Chelsea.” -Rafaela Pimenta; source: Sport-Express via Google Translate

Dynamo have now also officially confirmed that the 19-year-old is staying.

“On August 25, Dynamo received an offer from Chelsea regarding the transfer of midfielder Arsen Zakharyan. The interest of one of the strongest clubs in the world to the graduate of our club academy is a high assessment of the quality of training of young Dynamo players and Zakharyan’s playing progress. “For several days there were substantive negotiations between the clubs, in which our club took a constructive position. But due to a number of technical reasons beyond our control, it is not possible to transfer a football player in this summer transfer window. However, Dynamo remains open to offers that suit the club and the player. “At the moment, the parties have decided that Zakharyan will continue to play for Dynamo.” -Dynamo Moscow statement; source: Sport-Express via Google Translate

All signs point to Chelsea being able to agree something in January or perhaps earlier, once we figure out all the logistics. Zakharyan will still likely finish out the season at Dynamo, either as their player or back on loan from us.