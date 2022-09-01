 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chelsea, Barcelona agree part-exchange deal for Aubameyang and Marcos Alonso — reports

By David Pasztor
Chelsea and Barcelona have agreed a part-exchange deal, a trade if you will, with Marcos Alonso finally completing his move back to Spain and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally coming the other way, back to London barely nine months after escaping Arsenal. Don’t worry, Pierre, we don’t actually bite, as Ashley Cole, Cesc Fàbregas, and Olivier Giroud might tell you.

There is a cash component to this deal as well, an “adjustment” that’s being paid by Chelsea. The size of this fee has been reported as anywhere from €7.5m to €14m, which is quite a range and does somewhat affect how attractive this move may be for us, but at the end of the day, we needed a finisher and hopefully Auba is indeed (still) one.

The 33-year-old has averaged a 1-in-2 strike rate fairly consistently throughout his career, and while previous striking performance is no guarantee of future returns at such a cursed place for strikers, hopefully Auba will pick a different number than 9.

Let’s go!

