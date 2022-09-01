Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea

Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today.

Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.

Welcome to Stoke City @DujonSterling1 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 1, 2022

Sterling spent the first part of preseason with the senior team, but didn’t really seem to be under consideration to stay with the first-team beyond that. He impressed last year at Blackpool until an ankle problem cut the loan short. That was his first season back after missing a significant amount of time with an illness that threatened his career.

The 22-year-old’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but presumably he penned an extension before heading out.

Good luck, Dujon!