One of the many fringe players whom Chelsea have been trying to shift off the books this summer has been 26-year-old winger Kenedy, who never managed to establish at the club after that promising first season back in 2015-16.

He did feature three times last season after getting recalled from his Flamengo loan in January, but that level of involvement just raised the question of what was even the point of his recall. In any case, with the transfer window slamming shut tonight, Kenedy needs to figure things out quickly.

Real Valladolid appear to be the answer, with the La Liga side working feverishly on a deal, at least according to local news. Valladolid’s current sporting director, Fran Sánchez already signed Kenedy on loan once, for Granada two years ago.

Both a transfer and a loan appear to be on the table still at this point, with wage demands another massive consideration. Kenedy does have two more years left on his contract with Chelsea, so we could also be open to either solution.