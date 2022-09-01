TRANSFERAPALOOZA 2022: Deadline Day Live Blog

As we finally hit the deadline day of summer 2022, here’s a liveblog to quench your thirst for transfer news mania! All the updates pertaining to Chelsea in one place, updated as close to real time as possible.

With respect to expectations for the day, Chelsea are targeting two further signings (attacker and midfielder) for the first-team before the transfer window shuts close. The attacker is expected to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Marcos Alonso going the other way.

There is still not much clarity on the midfielder we will sign, but we have made late offers for Edson Álvarez of Ajax and Ibrahim Sangaré of PSV (Eredivisie clubs can still sell players even if their transfer window is closed now), but our efforts to sign either of them are likely to be futile.

There should also be more clarity arriving today on our pursuits of Arsen Zakharyan and Ronnie Edwards.

Regarding outgoings, Alonso as aforementioned is heading to Barcelona. Billy Gilmour is expected to join Brighton on a permanent deal. Ethan Ampadu will return to Serie A in the form of Spezia on a season-long loan. Salernitana and Real Valladolid are interested in loan deals for Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy respectively. Hakim Ziyech is expected to stay now that Ajax have signed Lucas Ocampos, although Tottenham Hotspur also maintain a mild interest in him.

Dujon Sterling should head out on a Championship loan, while young stalwarts Joe Haigh and Xavier Simons have been linked with loan stints to Derby County and Hull City respectively. Tiémoué Bakayoko is facing termination, both from his AC Milan loan deal, as well as his contract with Chelsea, with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Monza interested in his services.

That’s it folks for your introductory notes, and stay tuned for all the updates as they come through the day.