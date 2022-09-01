Young midfielder Billy Gilmour has looked set to try his luck on loan once again this season, staying on the fringes of the first-team during preseason but not advancing in status beyond that — until an emergency appearance on the bench on Tuesday. But with the transfer window closing today, a decision does finally have to be made about his future.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been credited with interest all along, and it’s they who are said to be still keeping a possibly keen eye on the 21-year-old, and while local reports have gone with the notion that it will be a quiet Deadline Day for the Seagulls, Fabrizio Romano’s not having that quietude. The Oracle says there will be at least one more approach, and it may even be for a permanent transfer rather than just a loan.

Billy G has been randomly linked with Olympiakos in Greece as well, but that’s surely just somebody’s Random Rumor Generator glitching out.