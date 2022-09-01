Official: Derby County U21 sign Joe Haigh on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea hopeful Joe Haigh has embarked on his inaugural loan assignment, joining Championship League One outfit Derby County, who are back down in the third tier for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Rams, led by then manager Wayne Rooney, were unable to overcome a whopping 21-point penalty for financial irregularities and subsequent administration last season, missing safety by just 7 points.

Now under new ownership and new management, Derby have embarked on a turnaround, with major changes to their playing squad as well. Haigh is among the over 20 new arrivals this season. Fellow Chelsea Academy prospect George Nunn, who was released by the Blues, is another one.

Haigh will initially join for just the first-half of the season and will begin the campaign in Derby’s U21 team.

Our Under 21s have added two new players to their ranks on half-season loan deals!



Joe Haigh and Leigh Kavanagh have joined from Chelsea and Brighton, respectively ✍️ #DCFC pic.twitter.com/fvxKXMzabt — Derby County Academy (@dcfcacademy) September 1, 2022

Derby (seniors) have lost just one of their six league matches so far this season, but have scored only five goals, so hopefully the 19-year-old Haigh, who certainly has goals in him and has developed a reputation of being a game-changer in the Chelsea youth ranks can do the same for them.

Good luck, Joe (and George)!