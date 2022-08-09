Peterborough United confirm Chelsea interest in Ronnie Edwards

The latest highly promising prospect on the Chelsea radar is 19-year-old center back Ronnie Edwards, who already has a full year of senior professional football under his belt, last season with Peterborough United in the Championship (which ended in relegation, but that’s a minor detail).

The U19 Euros winner with England this summer — alongside Harvey Vale, Bashir Humphreys, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, and new arrival Carney Chukwuemeka — has half the Premier League after him already, but Chelsea are the latest to have held talks and appear to be in with a good chance of snapping him up.

At this rate Jim Fraser is just going to sign all of the England U19 squad. https://t.co/l79qE4c6nR — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) August 9, 2022

Long-time football man, gambler, documentary star Barry Fry, currently the director of football with The Posh, confirmed Chelsea’s interest in his usual style.

“I’ve had conversations with people at Chelsea who are in the know and who would be involved in any decision-making. They came to watch [loanee] Lucas [Bergström], but they were taken by Ronnie. They haven’t made a bid yet, but there are three weeks until the transfer window closes. They certainly like him. “Virtually the entire Premier League know about Ronnie [and] I have had big clubs asking to be kept informed if anyone does bid for Ronnie. Our position on Ronnie remains the same. It’s going to have to be a big bid to get him and we would try and make sure he was sent straight back to us.” -Barry Fry; source: Peterborough Telegraph

Keep stocking that farm system, Mr. Todd!