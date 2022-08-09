Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m).

That’s according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sempre Inter) yesterday as well as the Evening Standard today, with the former adding that Inter are still hoping to get close to their original asking price of €20m (especially without a buyback clause) and thus are looking to tease out as much cash from the Blues as possible. To that effect, we also have a report from Gianluca Di Marzio today claiming that OGC Nice have entered the fray and are willing to beat our offer.

Were Chelsea to be successful in this pursuit, the 19-year-old would surely spend the next season or many on loan somewhere, especially as permitting and registering young players from the continent has become a lot more complicated following Britain’s exit from the European Union.