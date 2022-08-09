Chelsea have had a couple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana, and while we are said to be readying a third, the situation would need to change “dramatically” for us to be able to pull off this deal.

That’s according to the Athletic’s latest assessment, which points out that while Leicester City have eventually relented in similar situations before (e.g. Kanté, Drinkwater, Chilwell, Mahrez, McGuire) in part because doing so is part of their business model and pitch to potential signings (i.e. come play for us and you can earn a big-money move somewhere else), this time around they do not need to sell. And in fact, they cannot afford to sell, not so much in terms of finances but in terms of staying competitive — this applies to both Fofana and Newcastle-linked James Maddison.

It sounds like even if Chelsea were willing to make Fofana the most expensive center back of all time at £85m, beating the £80 Leicester collected from Manchester United for Harry McGuire three years ago, the situation would need to change even more drastically for us to be successful. Namely, Fofana himself would have to truly start pushing to leave, just like he did at Saint-Étienne when Leicester came calling in 2020.

I suppose at the end of the day that may not be such a “dramatic” development, though the closer we get to Transfer Deadline Day, the more exciting it could become.