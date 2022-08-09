Napoli were said to be not only interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, but as recently as just ten days ago, were said to be “closing in” on a loan deal for our backup goalkeeper — heavily subsidized by Chelsea, of course.

However, it sounds like Napoli have cooled their interest, at least for now, and are prioritizing a different track at the moment, namely going after PSG backup Keylor Navas instead. According to various reports emerging out of Italy over the past day or so, the 35-year-old Navas has been identified as someone who could provide competition as well as mentorship for young Alex Meret, or take over first-choice duties should Meret leave before the end of the window as many expect.

That might open up an opportunity for Kepa once again, but it seems much more likely that the Napoli door has closed for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper and we’ll have to find a different solution in the remaining three weeks of the transfer window.