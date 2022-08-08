Malang Sarr’s loan move to AS Monaco was reportedly agreed this time last week already, but it’s actually happening now, with multiple sources confirming the deal and also Sarr’s medical with the Ligue 1 outfit. The deal is expected to be announced tomorrow, once all the dots and crosses and pokings are done.

As also first reported last week, Sarr’s deal is said to be carrying a €750k (£600k) loan fee, with a €12m (£10m) buy-option attached, which may turn into an obligation under certain conditions. According to Fabrizio Romano, those conditions involve Sarr making a certain amount of appearances. Matt Law adds that a further £3m in various bonuses may also be part of the agreement.

Malang Sarr taking his medical at Monaco. Ligue 1 club will pay around £600,000 to take him on loan from Chelsea with an obligation (under conditions) to buy him for £10m, plus just over £3m in add-ons. Good deal all round. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 8, 2022

If any of those figures are hit, we’re looking at a pretty sweet deal for Chelsea, especially considering that Sarr was snapped up as a free agent a couple years ago and we paid his wages for only one of those years (the other he spent on loan at FC Porto). While he hasn’t quite managed to convince thus far, he is still fairly young at 23 and was a well-liked member of the squad. Once very highly rated, he’s still got every chance of becoming good, through probably not in the SW6 anymore.

Good luck, Malanginho!