RB Leipzig, Chelsea agree Timo Werner transfer — reports

This time going the other way!

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Two years after agreeing the transfer of Timo Werner, RB Leipzig and Chelsea have once again agreed the transfer of Timo Werner, this time going the other way. (Though technically the first time involved a buyout so there’s wasn’t much, if anything to really negotiate.)

Negotiations this time around didn’t take too long either, with the deal progressing quickly over the past week and now set to conclude shortly.

According to multiple reports, Werner’s set to return to Leipzig for perhaps as much as €30m, which is still half of what we paid in 2020. That sounds not great — depreciating faster than a German luxury sedan! — but considering Werner’s performances and wages for us, that’s probably not a terrible deal given the circumstances. And it’s certainly better than any sort of loan arrangement, which is what the original expectations were when these rumors first popped up.

Some reports claim that the initial fee may be only €20m (plus bonuses), which is less great but again, it is what it is. We can’t really be too picky and no other club seem to be willing to consider an actual transfer (nor was Werner reportedly willing to cut his wages for any team other than RB Leipzig).

Either way, Werner’s expected back in Leipzig today, with officially announcements to follow soon after.

