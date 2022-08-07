The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.

While there is no shame in losing to Manchester City, the Hammers finished last season on a bad run (just 1 win in 8 in all competitions) and have not done much to improve the squad in either depth or quality. They could certainly use someone like Conor Gallagher, who excelled for Crystal Palace last season.

Unfortunately for West Ham, Gallagher is off the table, their approach having been rejected. As per the Guardian, the Hammers were told that the 22-year-old is “not interested in leaving”. And obviously (and thankfully) Chelsea don’t seem to be interested in keeping him in the Loan Army for a fourth year either.

In fact, Gallagher was one of four players to make their debuts on Saturday, coming off the bench for the final couple minutes to help see out the 1-0 win against Everton, our first at Goodison for six years. (The other debutants were big-money signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella.)

It may have been a cameo at best, but a proud moment for the boy who’s been with the club since age 8, and hopefully there will be plenty more big games and big opportunities for the highly promising midfielder.