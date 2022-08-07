Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea looks to be drawing to a close and perhaps ending very soon indeed, with a return to RB Leipzig expected to be finalized in the coming week. And said return might even be a transfer rather than just a loan, though reports so far are a bit short on any information about the potential fees involved and all permutations appear to still be on the table.

Excl. Timo #Werner: He is on verge to join Leipzig! It’s almost a DONE DEAL. Positive developments in the last days. Timo wants to return & he will. Total agreement expected in the next week. Massive deal for RB and the Bundesliga! #CFC @Sky_Marc @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2022

Lovable personality aside, Werner has struggled to make the sort of impact we had expected from him after joining two years ago, and his involvement had decreased notably as well in the second season.

So his impending departure is hardly a surprise, though the narrative evolving to include a “falling out” between him and Thomas Tuchel is a bit more novel. Whether there is anything to that or not, the upshot of it all is that the 26-year-old is set to return to the team that made him a star, which hopefully will work out just as happily this time as well for all involved.