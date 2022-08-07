Callum Hudson-Odoi was not selected as part of the matchday squad last night, and while the 21-year-old did make the trip with the rest of the team (unlike Marcos Alonso or Timo Werner or Emerson), his absence has led to some renewed rumor-mongering already.

Southampton, fresh off their poor 4-1 defeat against Spurs yesterday, appear to be leading the charge, and are “pushing” for a loan. Fabrizio Romano’s claiming an exclusive on this, though the idea of Hudson-Odoi maybe going out on loan has been whispered about for quite some time, even as he now looks fully over the mystery neurological ailment that practically ruled him out for most of the second half of last season. Sky Sports have added the names of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus to the list of interested parties as well.

Chelsea do have a bloated squad in many respects still, and certainly an overabundance of attacking options, some of whom will necessarily have to miss out each weekend even with five substitutes able to be used now.

Hudson-Odoi’s still very young (not turning 22 until the start of the World Cup) and while expectations remain sky high, a season away from the Chelsea spotlight could do wonders for his career. A decision is expected soon.