Barcelona ‘really close’ to finally signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea — report

At last?

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Business between (or involving both) Chelsea and Barcelona may not be quite done just yet, as while César Azpilicueta told them to go away before putting pen to paper on a two-year Chelsea contract (YES DAVE!), Marcos Alonso’s long-rumored and long-expected move appears to still be on.

In fact, it seems to be inching towards an actual conclusion, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that it’s now “really close” and is just waiting for the green light from Transfer Tsar Thomas Tuchel, and others like Gerard Romero maintaining that Alonso remains the top target at full back so, presumably, as soon as Barca can pull a few more magic levers on the magic money tree, they can get it done. One would imagine that any transfer fee we might charge would not be too big anyway, despite our general annoyance with the Blaugrana.

On Chelsea’s end, the impending arrival of Marc Cucurella should finish paving the way for Alonso’s exit (see also: Emerson Palmieri), bringing to a close a highly successful, trophy- and goals-filled six years for the 31-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

